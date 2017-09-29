Veep Welcomes Customs World …To Transform Ports

Related Stories The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday welcomed Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai into his office.



The meeting afforded the company which has taken over West Blue consulting to brief the president about the system they would be putting in place to reduce the cost and time of doing business at the port and increase Government’s revenue.



The Customs World team in a separate meeting with the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at his assured that Ghana’s port will soon see massive transformation.



According to the company, measures would be put in place to make Ghana’s port one of the best in the world and meeting international standards.



Adolphe Chaiban, Head of Development, Customs World made this known the company will replicate Dubai model in Ghana which will in the near future reduce transaction time at the port to two seconds as it is currently in Dubai.



The six-member team from Customs Worlds which was led by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World and accompanied by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, CEO of Customs World also paid a courtesy call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufu-Addo at the Flagstaff house.



The team also met with the deputy finance Minister, Kweku Kwarteng and Customs Commissioner, Isaac Crentsil,



Currently clearing of goods at the port of Dubai takes only two seconds after fulfilling all transaction requirements.



Unique Model



Chaiban said “We are going to build a unique model for Ghana that will address Ghana’s challenges at the port”.



He mentioned that currently there are gaps in the current operating model of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as well as a technological



“We are going to work to fix all that to make sure that there are no more gabs in the system. We are Focused on maximizing customers satisfaction”, Chaiban said.



The vice president, Dr. Mamudu Bawumia expressed joy that Customs World are going to help manage our ports and make it efficient and world class.



Take Over



Customs World recent signed an agreement to take over West Blue Ghana Limited, the company engaged for the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana.



This agreement formalises the establishment of “Ports & Customs World Ghana Limited.”



As part of the agreement, Customs World International is committed to investing significant resources including capital, world-class technologies and human expertise in Ghana as they have done in Dubai and other countries.



The implementation of these new systems will be based on a robust risk engine that will improve efficiency in Ghana’s ports and customs operations thus, increasing revenue to the Government of Ghana and at the same time significantly reducing the cost of doing business in Ghana’s ports.



Ports To See Transformation



According to a statement released the establishment of Ports and Customs World Ghana Limited will not only transform customs and ports operations, but will further strengthen and augment the government’s drive to make Ghana the number one business destination in the sub-region of West Africa.



Additionally, the improved operational and systems efficiency at the port will increase government revenue and create more jobs for Ghanaians.



Automation



The takeover by Ports and Customs World Ghana will automate Customs, Free Zones and Port processes in Ghana and also build Ghana’s capacities through the application of technology and services that will mirror the operational model in Dubai.



This solution will be implemented through segments like the Risk Engine, Mirsal 2, the Client Management System, Smart Applications and the management of free zones and customs warehouses.



Customs World In 40 countries



Customs World, under the Ports Customs Free Zones Corporation founded DP World which is currently present in 40 countries and 78 ports around the world including Australia, United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Korea, Canada, Belgium, Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, India and a lot more.