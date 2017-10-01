Akufo-Addo Has Maintained Friendly Policy Towards China - Ambassador Sun

Related Stories Madam Sun Baohong, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo- Addo, had maintained a friendly policy towards China, since assuming office.



She said President Akufo-Addo, was committed to building even stronger relations between Ghana and China.



The Chinese Ambassador said this at a reception, held in Accra to mark the 68th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.



She said Ghana was the second country in Sub-Sahran Africa, to establish diplomatic relations with China, adding that China-Ghana friendship had a long history.



Madam Sun said the first half of this year saw bilateral trade volume between Ghana and China hitting 3.32 billion dollars, ranking sixth among African countries, and registering a 17.5 percent increase.



She said Ghana's exports to China, also reached 990 million dollars, with a 91.3 percent increase.



The Chinese Ambassador said newly signed engineering contracts amounted to 1,371 billion dollars, and ranked sixth in Africa.



She said the two countries' high level of cooperation in the area of hydro electric power generation, construction, aviation, automobile manufacturing and several other areas, demonstrated the mutually beneficial relations that existed between them.



Madam Sun said it was crucial that China and Ghana, took advantage of the fast developing momentum of China-Africa cooperation.



She said the two countries should explore new areas and modes of cooperation focusing on cooperation on production capacity, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure, and accelerate the connectivity of our development strategies with the aim of complimenting each other's advantages.



"Let us work together, to usher China-Ghana relations into the new era of win-win cooperation, and mutual development," said Ambassador Sun.



Mr Alan Kyeremanteng, Minister for Trade and Industry, said economic corporation between the two countries has grown over the years and yielded significant mutual gains.



He said President Akuffo-Addo's commitment towards the country's economic transformation has received great support from China.



The Minister said China had been supportive in several areas of Ghana's development, adding that in the area of human resource development for example, over 4,000 Ghanaian students had advanced their education through Chinese assistance.



He commended the Chinese government for facilitating a visit of Vice President Mahmoud Bawumia to China in June, which held great potential for the growth of both countries.



The Minister said the two countries should continue to strive and sustain the good relations they had established.



The Vice President, Mahmoud Bawumia, graced the occasion as the guest of honor.