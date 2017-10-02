Kenyatta Rejects Call For Power Sharing

President Uhuru kenyatta Related Stories President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday dismissed calls by the opposition in Kenya for a caretaker government if the fresh election is not held within 60 days as ordered by the supreme court.



Kenyatta noted that if the election is not held on October 26, as stipulated, he will continue to serve as the president of the country until a new leader is elected and sworn into office.



“There will be no such thing as a nusu mkate (coalition) government, not even a slice,”



The President, who was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto and some other Jubilee party leaders, was addressing some 20,000 Jubilee delegates drawn from Western Kenya at Approved School in Kakamega County.



He stressed that he would not allow negotiations that will lead to the formation of a caretaker government.





“There is no place for a coalition government in our Constitution, where a few people sit in a room and decide how the positions will be dished out to individuals,” he said.



In promoting transparency in the October 26 poll, Kenyatta urged the electoral agency to allow the media to transmit results announced at the constituency tallying centres.



He accused the opposition led by Raila Odinga of shifting the date for the poll.



The president also promised to launch development projects in the region but maintained they were not meant for campaigns but to benefit Kenyans in the region.



He said his regime had not discriminated against any region or community in development.