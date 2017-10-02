GWCL Rolls Out Electronic Billing In Regions

Related Stories The management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform its cherished customers that the transition from paper to electronic billing, which was started in June 2016, has been rolled out in the Greater Accra, Central, Western and Ashanti regions.



To ensure that all customers in the aforementioned regions are properly registered onto the electronic billing system, and are receiving e-bills, customers who have not received their paper or electronic bills (SMS and/or email) in the last six months or more or whose cell phone numbers/emails and geographical locations have not been captured by GWCL officers since the data collection exercise began are kindly being requested by management to, as a matter of urgency, visit the nearest GWCL office to report or call GWCL Call Centre to report.



Customers can as well send their complaint via WhatsApp, including Google locations of their homes or properties, to the call centre numbers to enable easy identification of their properties.



In June 2016, the Ghana Water Company Limited informed customers that it is changing over from paper bills to electronic bills, where customers will receive their bills on their cell phones via text messages and/or emails.



The process is still ongoing and, very soon, a full transition with a cut-off date for paper bill will be announced.



Management of GWCL is grateful for the support it has enjoyed over the period since it announced the transition in June 2016.