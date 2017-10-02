District Assemblies To Pay GH¢5,000 To Sponsor Akufo-Addo’s Tour

Related Stories Northern Regional Minister has demanded GHC5,000 from each of the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the region to sponsor a three-day tour of the region by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A letter from the Northern Regional Coordinating Council dated September 29, 2017 and signed for the minister by the Chief Director, Alhassan Issahaku, asked the assemblies to pay the money by close of work today, October 2, 2017.



The letter explained the money was being taken “to put together the required arrangements for a successful tour” of the president between October 6 and 8, 2017.



“Each assembly is required to contribute an amount of five thousand Ghana cedis (GHC5,000) payable by Monday, 2nd October, 2017,” the letter read in part.



It is unclear whether the presidency was aware of and or sanctioned the collection of the money to sponsor President Akufo-Addo’s trip to the region, which is considered one of the poorest in the country.



Already, people were questioning the basis for the Northern Regional Coordinating Council’s decision to levy the assemblies, especially so when the Presidency was allocated over a billion cedis in the 2017 budget.



Government’s allocation of GHC1.5 billion to the Presidency sparked public outrage in March this year, and was criticised by the Minority in parliament, which described it as high and unprecedented.



However, government officials and Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Majority side defended the decision, indicating that there were several ministries under the office of the president.



Those ministries, they explained, were going to be ran from the GHC1.5 billion budget of the presidency.