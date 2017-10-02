Las Vegas: Mass Casualties In Mandalay Bay Shooting

Library Image Related Stories At least two people have been killed and 24 others wounded in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert.



A gunman opened fire at an open-air country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the city's strip.



Hundreds of people fled the scene and the sound of what appeared to be prolonged automatic gunfire could be heard on videos posted on social media.



Police said a suspect "was down" and they did not believe there were any more attackers.



There had been reports of other incidents at different locations along the Las Vegas strip.



A hospital spokeswoman said 14 of the wounded were in a critical condition.



The shooting took place at around 22:30 (05:30 GMT). Witnesses reported that hundreds of shots were fired.



Parts of the area were shut down as armed police arrived at the scene of the attack on the Route 91 Harvest festival.



People have been sheltering in hotels, restaurants and at Las Vegas McCarran airport.



Some flights were diverted after news of the incident emerged.



The country music festival had been taking place since Friday at several hotels on the Las Vegas strip.