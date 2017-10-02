Kumawu Roads Being Tackled

Related Stories Construction Works is currently underway on the Ntarentare to Brodomase road in the Sekyere Kumawu District in the Ashanti Region, to give the stretch, which is looking deplorable, a facelift.



The project which would see the entire 7.5 kilometer road being tarred is being sponsored by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and it is expected to be completed within 6 months.



The District Chief Executive of Sekyere Kumawu, Samuel Addae Agyekum, showered praises on the government for tackling the road project to help bring relief to people in the area.



He lamented that due to the bad nature of the road, pregnant women are usually carried on foot for several kilometers to the hospital and farm produce are also destroyed since vehicles cannot get to their destination on time.



The DCE stated that the completion of the road project would help open the community to the rest of the country, thereby enhancing businesses activities and ending the difficulties the people had endured for years.



Mr Agyekum made the disclosure when he inspected the road project. He commended the contractors for the good job done so far, urging them to keep it up.



He said the construction of the road network formed part of government’s vision of bringing governance and development to the people’s doorstep, saying the road would boost government’s planting for food and job policy in the area.



Commenting on the ‘One District, One Factory’ project, Mr Agyekum revealed that plans are in the pipeline to construct a modern cassava processing and peanuts factory in the district to boost the economy and provide jobs.



The DCE, later, commissioned a new footbridge valued at GH¢ 12,000 at Kumawu Zongo.