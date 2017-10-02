Galamsey Hits Bedrooms

Related Stories In an attempt to outwit the Operation Vanguard team, tasked to stop illegal mining in the country, some recalcitrant ‘galamseyers’ in the Ashanti region have shockingly started mining for gold in their bedrooms.



The startling revelation came from no other personality than the Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, who stated that ‘In-house mining’ is predominant in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.



According to him, the area is so rich in gold deposits that so some people have adopted weird strategies to mine, a development he said is in clear defiance to government’s ban on illegal mining.



“It is shocking to know that some unscrupulous people have resorted to in-house mining at Asante Akyem



Central Municipality in the Ashanti region. These people dig deep pits in their bedrooms and they illegally mine for gold under their roof without anybody seeing them and it is dangerous”, he stressed.



The minister, who was addressing a Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) Meeting in Kumasi recently, warned the perpetrators to quickly put a stop to it or face the rigours of the law.



Hon. Osei Mensah said aside the in-house mining in the Municipality; some people mine for gold at night in other places. The minister, however, noted that in spite of the worrying developments in the Asante Akyem area, overall reports of illegal mining in the region had reduced significantly after government imposed the ban.



He commended the Operation Vanguard Taskforce for a good job done, and urged the various MMDAs to play



leading roles to completely eliminate the ‘galamsey’ practice in the region. The Ashanti Regional Minister also expressed sadness about how activities of fulani herdsmen is draining the coffers of Asante Akim North Assembly.



He said virtually all the assembly’s internally generated and common funds are spent on keeping and sustaining the taskforce managing the fulani herdsmen menace. Hon. Osei Mensah entreated the various districts to position themselves properly so they can fully benefit from government’s numerous positive policies.



The important meeting was graced by MMDCEs, Presiding Members, Heads of Departments and other relevant stakeholders in the Ashanti region.



The attendants analysed happenings in the region and also strategized on how to help attain development targets in Ashanti.