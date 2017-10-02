Dwumfour Breaks The Jinx! …Wins Landslide, Bridges Public, Private Media Gap

Related Stories History was made in last Friday’s Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) when Albert Dwumfour won to emerge the winner of the organizing secretary position. He was the only private media eprosn to win the GJA elation, after over sixty-six years without any private media journalists being part of the Association’s executive.



“He has broken the jinx, now I am sure this will be the beginning of the bridging of the gap between the private media and that of the State media” was how many veteran journalists who were gathered at the International press Centre at the time of declaration of the results described their excitement.



Albert Dwumfour secured the highest number of votes in Friday’s elections.



The media consultant grabbed 312 votes out of 502 total votes cast to win the while his main contender, Vance Azu, f the Daily Graphic grabbed 186 votes.



He added that, his victory is also “a victory for the private media,” adding he is going to work very hard to promote the interest of journalists working in the private media.



Mr. Dwumfour has worked with several media houses including The Independent newspaper, freelance journalists with the Insight and Daily Guide, managing Editor of Ghanaian Analyst newspaper.



He also worked with Atinka FM as the former General Manage as well as the board Secretary of JAM Media Group currently known as Atinka Media Village operators of Atinka FM in Accra, Agyenkwa fm in Kumasi, Ahotor fm in Takoradi and Atinka TV.



Aside his vast media experience, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour popularly known as “Asaase” by his GIMPA mates brings on board vibrant leadership, service with humility and excellent team work.



Dwumfour is committed to making the GJA more proactive and vibrant by helping create new programmes at national and regional level that will intend bring journalists across the length and breadth of this country together.



The former student leader of GIMPA and National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) wants to be counted as one of the person who really transformed the GJA.



Incumbent Affail Monney, retained the presidency of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) by beating his main challenger Lioyd Evans with 310 votes out of 501 votes