Health Minister Clears Air On Korle Bu, Unibank Contract Saga

Health Minister, Dr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu Related Stories Health Minister, Dr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu is enraged at the decision by Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Kwaku Anyah, to terminate a contract with UniBank without seeking his consent.



Dr. Agyemang Manu said he instructed Dr. Anyah not to cancel the contract because it could land the management of the facility in a case of judgement debt.



According to him, Dr. Anyah had no authority to act in such a manner because he was given specific instructions to hold on.



Dr. Agyemeng Manu who was commenting on the issue on yesterday since the issue broke out said, he felt “very uncomfortable” upon learning the CEO took the decision in the absence of a board and without seeking authorisation from him as supervising minister.



The minister stated on on Joy FM that, “to the best of my knowledge, that UniBank thing should be hanging until a board is in place…So my thinking is that is uniBank would still be there.”



Expressing displeasure at the development, Agyemang Manu wondered how Korle Bu could not follow corporate governance practice structures indicating, that “apart from your board, you seek authority from your Minister.”



He questioned “what stops Dr. Anyah from coming to the minister”, adding that “these are basic governance issues.”



Musician Kwame Asare Oben (A-Plus) leveled allegations of corruption against two deputies at the Office of the Chief of Staff, for the roles they played in compelling Korle Bu to rescind a decision to terminate a contract it entered with UniBank to outsource revenue collection on the premises of the facility.



Both institutions issued separate statements over the weekend clarifying their positions in the matter which resurfaced following a leaked conversation between A-Plus and Deputy CID Boss, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah which sought to discredit an earlier statement describing the allegation as “baseless”.



The musician claimed Messrs Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor used their office to put pressure on the management of Korle -Bu to withdraw the decision.



But A-Plus in a live post on Facebook over the weekend, reviewed his allegation of corrupt practices against the Deputy Chiefs of Staff after one of the accused, Abu Jinapor broke his silence on the matter on Joy FM on Friday, September 29, 2017.



“Now that I have come to understand that Abu does not even understand the issue, I will go ahead, like I have said already, and apologize for how I put this whole thing out. Listening to him, he does not even understand. People have lied to him.”



A-Plus continued: “…If he was being honest on radio, and I have the impression that he was being honest, and that is all that they told him, then they have deceived him.”



