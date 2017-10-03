Insurance Commission Cautions Public About Operations Of IIC

Library Image Related Stories The National Insurance Commission, (NIC) has cautioned the public about the operations of International Insurance Company (IIC).



According to NIC, the company is operating an insurance business in the Eastern Region without license.



The NIC in a public notice described the operations of the company as illegal.



"The said company is issuing fake insurance policies (cover notes, insurance certificates and insurance motor stickers) to the public, especially, those within the Suhum and Koforidua areas in the Eastern Region," the public notice which was published in the Monday edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper said.



"All insurance policies issued by the said company are invalid," it added and also advised the public not to transact any insurance business with the said company and its agents.



In an interview with Graphic Online, the Deputy Commissioner of NIC, Mr Kofi Andoh said the company is issuing "fake" insurance policies at a cheaper price.



Advising the public not to transact any insurance business with International Insurance (Ghana) Company, Mr Andoh said anybody who does so will not have a claim should anything happen to them.



Mr Andoh also advised the public to visit the website of the commission www.nicgh.org for the list of authorised companies.



Meanwhile, he said NIC has handed over the matter to the police.



Efforts by Graphic Online to get IIC for a comment was futile as one of the numbers on their letterhead went to a different insurance company (name withheld).



The other two telephone numbers on the letter head did not go through.