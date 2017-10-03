45 Women Nabbed At Brothels

Library Image Related Stories An operation by the Accra Regional Police Command has led to the arrest of 156 suspected criminals, including 45 women, in some brothels at the Madina, Adentan and Abokobi areas.



The operation was part of moves by the new Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP George Alex Mensah to clamp down on robberies in the Accra metropolis.



Among the arrested 45 women were 10 Nigerians and a Liberian, believed to be commercial sex workers.



They were said to be in brothels practising prostitution when the police team swooped on them.



Some of them, according to the police, were having sex with their clients when the heavily armed police personnel broke into their rooms.



Some quantities of condoms were discovered on them in the course of the arrests.



At a press briefing, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, said the three-hour operation was conducted in the wee hours of yesterday and was led by the Regional Operations Commander, Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori.



After receiving several complaints of bag snatching, robbery and all sorts of criminal activities in the area, the command deployed a team to raid the brothels and nab the suspected criminals.



The police spokeswoman said that the suspected prostitutes were within the ages of 19 and 51.



The ages of the 111 men, ASP Efia Tenge disclosed, range from 18 to 40 years.



Some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp (wee) and sharp implements were discovered from the men in the process of the arrest.



The suspects have been brought to the Accra Police Command for screening and those found culpable will be prosecuted.



Meanwhile, ASP Efia Tenge has extended invitation to all victims of robbery attacks to visit the regional command to identify the suspects so that they could be processed for the court of law.