Developing Women For Mobilisation Shifts Focus To Advocacy

The Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM), formerly 31st December Women's Movement, is shifting its focus from mass mobilisation to advocacy for women and children.



In line with this key objective, the DWM is currently expanding its early childhood development centres in Accra, refurbishing its income-generating projects and is on the verge of launching fledgling projects involving collaboration with international organisations, consulting with state institutions on gender-related issues and advocacy training on women’s empowerment.



These were disclosed to the Daily Graphic by the General Secretary of the DWM, Mrs Sylvia Ahorlu in Accra yesterday.



Highlights



Giving some highlights of the activities of the DWM, Mrs Ahorlu said the DWM had worked tirelessly since 1983 to empower women in Ghana through the various activities.



In spite of that, she said women continued to face discrimination in society.



“We believe that a paradigm shift in society where women's empowerment is ingrained in all of society is yet to occur and we are determined to stay at the forefront of this wave for our complete empowerment,” she pointed out.



Key objectives



According to Mrs Ahorlu, the DWM is a registered movement with key objectives to develop women for mobilisation towards national reconstruction.



She said the DWM also aimed at setting up clinics, day care centres, as well as foster homes and schools.



Additionally, the DWM is setting up cottage industries and providing social services to educate Ghanaian women on their environmental responsibilities and liaising with other women’s groups and organisations all over the world.



Mrs Ahorlu warned that any individuals who would convene any meeting without the authority of the board of DWM would be acting in violation of the regulations of the organisation.