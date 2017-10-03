President Akufo-Addo Congratulates GJA

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) for the successful conduct of its elections last weekend.



“I congratulate Affail Monney on his decisive re-election as President of the GJA; Linda Asante Agyei as Vice President; Edmund Kofi Yeboah as General Secretary; Mary Mensah in-charge of Public Affairs; and Albert Dwumfour as Organising Secretary.”



“The losing aspirants are also to be commended for graciously conceding defeat,” said a statement issued and signed by the President on Monday.



“It is my hope that the Ghana Journalists Association and its leadership, over the next four years, will continue to contribute to the growth of a vibrant and critical media that has won Ghana the reputation of having one of the most media friendly and liberal climates on the continent, and also to the enhancement of public accountability as a strategic goal of public policy,” the President said.