Young Persons Asked To Report Marriage Advances

An official of the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) in Cape Coast, Mr Michael Tagoe, said children should not be forced into marriages they were not ready for.



He was speaking at a capacity building programme for 40 youth as life skills planning facilitators in the Upper Denkyira Municipality in the Central Region.



Life Skills

The programme was organised by the National Youth Authority (NYA) with funding from the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) to equip participants with life planning knowledge and skills to be able to impact their peers and communities.





They were taken through topics including the concept of life planning skills, self-esteem and assertiveness, negotiation skills, basic human anatomy and sex organs.





They also were educated on sexual and gender- based violence, decision-making skills, contraceptive and contraception, and facilitation skills.





Mr Tagoe said children must be allowed to grow and enjoy their childhood and not be forced into marriage.



Responsible behaviours

Mr Tagoe also advised the participants to desist from irresponsible sexual behaviours to prevent contracting sexually transmitted diseases.





The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Francis Owusu Ansah, advised the children to focus on building a better future for themselves by learning skills or furthering their education.





He advised them to avoid alcoholism and drug abuse and build good virtues for life.





The UNFPA Focal Person at the Central Regional office of the NYA, Mr Henry Adu, said if young people were properly equipped with life planning skills, they would make informed choices and live better lives in future.





Some of the young people who were trained said they were happy to be facilitators to help build up responsible behaviours in their peers.