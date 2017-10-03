Kofi Adams’ Fraud Case Resumes

Kofi Adams Related Stories Barring any last-minute hitches, the Accra Circuit Court will today resume hearing of a fraud case involving the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams.



Last month, the case was put on a temporary hold when the judge presiding over the case, Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye decided to recuse herself.



Her decision to recuse herself was based on an accusation from lawyer for the accused person, Arnold Asante that she had conferenced with the former prosecutor, who was handling a different case involving the accused person.



While vehemently denying meeting with the former prosecutor of the case, the judge stated that the matter has to be investigated.



However, DAILY GUIDE has gathered that the Chief Justice has directed her to continue hearing the case.



The directive, according to sources, is based on the fact that the CJ does not think the judge’s reasons for recusing herself are strong enough.



Kofi Adams is in court after he was allegedly defrauded by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kamsak Limited Ghana, Arnold Asante to the tune of over GH¢840,000.



The accused person allegedly received the money from Mr. Adams with the intent of using it to pre-finance a tyre supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa.



An Accra Circuit Court ordered the arrest of Arnold Asante on August 31, 2017.