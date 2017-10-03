Tricycle Demo Hits Tamale Mayor

Library Image Related Stories Members of the Tricycle Riders Association in the Northern Region have embarked on a massive demonstration to register their displeasure over the arrest of their colleagues by the Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior.



The Tamale Mayor, Musah Superior, caused the arrest of some tricycle riders in the Tamale metropolis for reckless riding and unlawful acts.



The arrest of the tricycle riders comes days after the Mayor of Tamale issued a warning to them not to overload and pick passengers at unapproved places.



Some members of the union were arrested by the Tamale taskforce and kept behind bars for at least a week.



The affected individuals were made to pay GH₵600 prior to their release.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the Public Relation Officer of the tricycle riders, Abubakari Amimu, said they have no station which is making their work very difficult.



“We wouldn’t pick passengers on the road or park indiscriminately if we had a station.”



The association therefore called on the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at his residence to plead on their behalf for the Mayor to allow the release of their colleagues.



The group has threatened to take the laws into their own hands if their colleagues are not released.



They also called for an end to the harassment by the Tamale taskforce.



Meanwhile, patrons of the tricycles in the region have expressed worry over the demonstration, indicating that their continuous demonstration would affect their daily movements.



Efforts to contact the Tamale Mayor Musah Superior to comment on the matter proved futile.