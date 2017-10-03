MMT Apologises To Ghanaians

Related Stories Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) has apologised to Ghanaians and its customers for not being able to offer services in the morning of Wednesday September 27, 2017.



In a statement signed by the Communications Manager of MMTL, Madam Bernice Akoglo and copied to Todayyesterday, the state transport company rendered unqualified apology to its cherished customers for any inconveniences caused.



There was chaos at some offices of the MMTL across the country on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, as workers protested what they described as the poor working conditions at the Company.



The workers argued the company had sanctioned the purchase of US$108,000 luxurious vehicle for Managing Director, Mr. Benedict Aboagye at a time when over 100 buses required urgent maintenance.



But the management in the statement resolved that the evidence showed that no vehicle has been purchased for the MD of MMTL.



It said, “even though per Mr. Aboagye condition of service he is supposed to be given an official vehicle, contending that, “He is currently using his personal vehicle for official duties.”



The statement mentioned that the advisor was brought in to assist the Managing Director when the current deputies had not been appointed, adding that “for a period of six months.”



“A staff rationalization programme is currently on-going and it is under that programme that the Finance Manager has been reassigned to Head the Corporate Planning Department. It is under this same programme that some depot Managers are being reassigned,” it explained.



The statement indicated that the Board and Management have retrieved the said vehicle from the Deputy Managing Director of State Transport Corporation (STC).



For the former MD on MMT payroll, the statement explained that, this issue is being handled by the Ministry of Transport.



It said management was poised not to allow such an incident to repeat itself, adding that the inconvenience the sit- down strike might have caused was therefore deeply regretted.



The statement pledged the company’s commitment to provide safe, reliable and affordable transport services to Ghanaians.