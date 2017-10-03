Boost For Policing

Related Stories The Director-General in-charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, says his outfit is determined to attain its vision of becoming a world-class police service.



He pointed out that the police service would deliver services to meet international standards.



ACP Eklu also revealed that the police administration would collaborate with the media to enhance policing in Ghana.



To this end, he stressed that the police service would soon launch guidelines on how to communicate effectively with the media to reach out to the public and tackle crime in Ghana.



ACP Eklu disclosed this when he interacted with some journalists in the Western Region to outline the vision of the police administration, among others, as part of his three-day working visit to the region.



He underscored the important role the media plays in good policing and stressed that without the media, the police would not be able to operate effectively.



He added, “So there is no need for a police officer and a journalist to fight as they complement each other.”



He revealed that the service was developing media guidelines which would enhance communication between the media and Police.



“The police administration is making strategic restructuring which would, among other things, give specialised training to journalists on correct crime reporting and community policing,” he added.



He stressed that the Police Service would improve its investigative mechanisms and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department so that the officers in the unit would act more professionally, as well as introduce technology to support investigations, data collection and analysis.



ACP Eklu entreated journalists to take pictures of police officers who extort money from drivers.



The Director-General, who welcomed constructive criticisms from the media, assured the general public of maximum protection and security and promised that the law would deal with officers who drag the name of the Service into disrepute.



ACP Eklu, who was accompanied by the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, earlier visited personnel of the Marine Police in Takoradi to get first-hand information about the operations there.



He also addressed the audience at a town hall meeting on behalf of the Inspector General of Police on illegal mining at Wassa Akropong.