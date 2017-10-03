US Visa Lottery Opens Today

Related Stories The United States will begin accepting applications for the 2019 Diversity Visa Lottery Program (DV2019) today, Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 16:00 hours Universal Time.



Applications will be accepted until 16:00 hours Universal Time on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 through the online portal - www.dvlottery.state.gov.



Through the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, the United States Government makes available 50,000 permanent resident visas to citizens of countries that traditionally have a low rate of immigration to the United States.



More than a million Ghanaians entered the 2016 edition of the Diversity Visa Lottery, according to the US Embassy.



Out of the number, 6,000 Ghanaians were successfully selected in the computerised random selection process.



However, only 2,500 Ghanaians out of the 6,000 have qualified to enter the United States after winning the 2016 DV Lottery.



The remaining 3,500 were disqualified because they did not meet the basic requirements of a secondary education for all applicants.





About the Diversity Visa Lottery Program



There is no fee! How do I enter?



The Department accepts entries ONLY through the E-DV site. We strongly encourage entrants to prepare and submit their own entries. Entrants may have someone submit the entry for them, though they should be cautious if the assistant tries to charge them a fee – remember, the online form is simple and there is NO COST to enter. Whether an individual submits an entry directly, or an attorney, friend, relative etc. provides assistance, only one entry may be submitted in the name of each individual.



Is it important to print my online confirmation page?



It is very important that entrants print their online confirmation page and keep it until September 30, 2019. This confirmation number is the only way to check whether an entry has been selected and to obtain visa application and appointment information, if selected. Entrants should not allow others to retain their confirmation page information for them, but should hold on to it themselves so they may independently check the status of their entry. Please be aware of a new requirement to submit a recent photograph (without eyeglasses) that has been taken within the last six months. Entries with duplicate photo submissions from a previous entry will be disqualified.



How will I know if I was selected?



Beginning May 1, 2018, DV-2019 entrants will be able to use their confirmation number to check the online Entrant Status Check at www.dvlottery.state.gov to see if their entry was selected. Entrant Status Check will inform successful entrants how to apply for their Diversity Visas for themselves and their eligible family members. The Department of State never uses email to notify entrants that they have been selected for the Diversity Visa. This information is available ONLY at the Entrant Status Check. You should not believe any email claiming you have been selected to apply for a visa under the DV program. These malicious emails are sent by criminal operators who seek to defraud individuals of their money or obtain their personal information. Remember that the U.S. government has never sent emails to notify the participants they have been selected, and there are no plans to do so for the DV-2019 program. The Department of State will never ask you to send money by mail or services such as Western Union.