Uganda Opposition MPs’ Homes Attacked

Related Stories Suspected grenades have been used in attacks on the homes of two opposition MPs – one of them the singer-turned-politician known as Bobi Wine – Uganda’s Daily Monitor reports.



Police are investigating attacks on the homes of Bobi Wine – otherwise known as Robert Kyagulanyi, MP for Kyaddondo West, and Allan Ssewanya (MP for Makindye West).



The attacks happened in the early hours of Tuesday.



Last week, an attack was reported on the home of another opposition MP, Moses Kasibante, who represents Rubaga North.



In a Facebook post, Bobi Wine said no-one had been hurt in the blast at his home. He said he had been receiving “death threats on an almost daily basis”.



The state-affiliated New Vision paper said the MPs whose homes were attacked were among a group who were suspended from parliament following chaotic scenes during debates over the contentious removal of the presidential age limit.