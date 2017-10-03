Fake Soldier Arrested By Nsawam Police

Library Image Related Stories Police in Nsawam in the Eastern region has apprehended a 32-year-old self-styled soldier for allegedly defrauding some residents.



The suspect, Anthony Nana Wiafe defrauded his clients to the tune of about GHC30,000 under the pretext of enlisting them in the Ghana Armed Forces.



The suspect, a security man from Tarkwa, was arrested Monday night from his hideout in Kwasi Nyarko, a suburb of Nsawam after Alfred Asante and Emelia Odame, who fell victims of his trick had lodged different complaints with the police.



Eastern Regional Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the suspect who claimS to work with the Ghana Air Force allegedly took GHC1,100 and GhC600 respectively from his victims.







The Police PRO said the suspect is currently in their custody while they look into the matter.



Meanwhile, some victims of the fake military officer have been trooping the police station to demand their money after they heard of his arrest.