Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment To Give Us Respite – Religious Leaders Tell Prez

Related Stories Religious leaders in the Upper West Region have asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to tackle issues of insecurity, youth unemployment and uncompleted projects in the region to bring some respite to the people.



Speaking on behalf of the religious leaders at a meeting with the President in Wa yesterday, the Catholic Bishop of the Wa Diocese, the Most Rev. Richard Kuuia Bawobr, mentioned poor road infrastructure, increase in incidents of armed robbery, the growing number of unemployed youth, with its attendant effect on security, the many projects that were yet to be completed and the galamsey (illegal mining) menace as some of the issues that posed a challenge to the people of the region.



“The action taken against galamsey is a good move, as illegal mining has contributed and is still contributing to the destruction of our water bodies and farmlands and posing great health hazards to those engaged in it,” he said.



The Most Rev. Bawobr commended the government for the smooth pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca via Tamale, progress of work on the Wa Airport, the take-off of the free senior high school policy, among others, but said some of the roads in the region had been hijacked by armed robbers and impressed upon the President to help beef up security in the region.



Addressing concerns



Responding to the concerns, President Akufo-Addo said the government was working to put the economy in shape in order to address challenges such as youth unemployment.



He said the country needed “a healthy macroeconomy” in order to attract investors to boost job creation in the various sectors.



According to him, the government inherited “an economy in substantial disequilibrium” riddled with “high debts, high inflation (rate), high rates of interest and a non-stable currency”.



He said it was, therefore, necessary “to take measures to clean up the business and economic environment, so that the investments that we need, especially for these large-scale initiatives which will give the opportunity for employment on a large scale, can take place.”



Economic indicators



President Akufo-Addo gave no figures, but said indications were that the various macro-economic indicators had turned in a positive direction over the last eight months.



“Already, evidence is coming in that interest rates are falling, the deficit is reducing, GDP is growing again in Ghana. The foundations are now being laid which will bring the investment that we need in the major infrastructural, as well as economic ventures,” he said.



“I am determined, within the time of this four-year mandate, to make a big dent in the unemployment situation in our country. It can be done and it will be done,” he stressed.



Security in Upper West



President Akufo-Addo said his government would work to contain the security situation in the Upper West Region by beefing up police presence.



So far, more than 200 policemen had been transferred to the region in the wake of recent reports of a rise in crime, he said.



He expressed regret that 552 policemen were transferred from the region in the not-too-distant past, without being replaced.



Galamsey



With respect to illegal mining, the President said he had never regretted waging war against it.



“In our time, it has come to prejudice the safety of our environment. Our water bodies have been polluted, forests have been decimated because of this mad rush for gold. And I was told that doing something about it will cost me my political career, but that is a choice that we have to make always in life — whether you are going to pander to the whims of the moment or do the things that you think are right.



“I am prepared to do what I think is right to safeguard our environment and so it is not a choice that frightens me at all,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo said he had no doubt that the route he had chosen was the right one.



“Already, as a result of the interventions we have made, some of the rivers down south are beginning to regain their vitality and colour. The Birim, Densu and other rivers in the Eastern Region are beginning to return to their original purity and pristine nature. So that fight is a fight I’m committed to and we are going to see it through to the end,” he said.



