We’re Not Employing SHS Graduates – Ghana Armed Forces

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces has described as false, an advert circulating on social media purporting that the GAF Recruitment Agency is inviting Senior High School graduates to apply for vacancies at the service.



A publication suggesting the GAF is offering job opportunities to SHS graduates across the country has been going round on social media.



In the said publication with numerous grammatical errors, the GAF needs qualified students to apply for jobs as; “Trumpeters, singers, drummers, trombonelists, guitarlist, keyboardlist, saxophone and Konka.”



Following this, the GAF in a statement issued on the October 3, 2017 and signed by Director of Public Relations, Colonel E Aggrey-Quashie has warned the general public to be vigilant as such fake publications are activities of fraudsters aimed at scamming innocent people.



According to the statement, “GAF wishes to inform the general public that this advert is totally false and not originated from the Ghana Armed Forces.”



The statement further cautions the public to disregard the fake recruitment advert “and be weary of fraudsters who put up such adverts in the name of the Ghana Armed Forces”.