Director Of College Of Health & Well-Being-Kintampo Ordered To Step Aside

The Health Tutors Association of Ghana of the College has leveled serious allegations against the Director and as a result the Sector Minister has directed that Professor Adu-Oppong step aside for investigations to be conducted into the operations of the College involving him.



According to a letter issued and signed by Hon. Agyeman-Manu, Professor Adu-Oppong is to hand over his duties to the Vice Principal, Mr. Saka Allotey to act as the Director of the College.



Read full letter below:



PROFESSOR ADU-OPPONG

THE DIRECTOR

COLLEGE OF HEALTH & WELL-BEING

KINTAMPO

BRONG-AHAFO REGION



HANDING OVER THE POSITION OF DIRECTOR OF THE COLLEGE OF HEALTH & WELL-BEING - KINTAMPO



We write to notify you that we have received the report of the Fact Finding Committee that was sent to the College of Health & Well-Being, Kintampo to investigate levelled against you by the Health Tutors Association of Ghana of the College.



Based on the Strength of the report, I have decided to request that you step aside to pave way for further investigations to be conducted into the operations of the College.



This directive takes effect from Monday 9th October, 2017.



You are requested to hand over your duties as the Director of the College to Mr. Saka Allotey, the Vice Principal, who will act as the Director of the College.



Thank you.





Kwaku Agyeman-Manu (MP)

Minister For Health



CC:



The Honorable Deputy Ministers

The Chief Director, Ministry of Health

Acting Head, Health Training Institutions

The President, Conference of Heads of Health Training Institutions

The President, Health Tutors Association of Ghana, Kintampo Branch

Mr. Saka Allotey