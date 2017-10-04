Ceasefire, Allow Korle-Bu Restore Its Image - KOSSA Pleads

Related Stories The Korle-Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA, has called on the general public to avoid criticisms and rather project the works of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Felix Anyaa and Unibank.



A statement signed by the President of KOSSA, Charles Offei-Palm, in Accra yesterday, indicated that the business partnership between the hospital and Unibank was yielding perfect results for the health center and pleaded with the general public to disregard false information peddling about the two partners.



The statement also hinted that KOSSA had observed that the industrial peace and harmony which the staff of the hospital fought for and currently making as a health centre were being threatened by the differences between the hospital’s administration and one of its business partners’ Unibank.



“Much as the issue raised is relevant to the progress of the hospital and must be pursued to its logical conclusions, this must be done without the current public accusations and counter accusations” the statement stated.



According to the statement, KOSSA had also recognized the impact of the public disagreement on the operations of the institution and strongly advocates for the cessation of all media banter while they and other stakeholders took steps to amicably resolve the differences in ways that will inure to the benefit of their patients and the Korle-Bu teaching hospital.



“We wish to use this opportunity to appeal to his Excellency, the President, Nana Akufo Addo and the sector Minister to support the current efforts at rebuilding Korle-Bu and restoring its status as the premier teaching hospital by the current CEO,” the statement disclosed.



“The CEO of the nation’s premier hospital has since assumption of office ensured that the health centre saved millions of cedis and he must therefore be allowed to continue with his good works” the statement stated.