Traders In Twin City Take Over Pavements, Streets

Related Stories Traders in the twin city, Sekondi-Takoradi, have abandoned the secure trading areas within designated parts of the metropolis and occupied parts of the streets to hawk and clamour for customers.



The situation has resulted in the wanton generation of filth, congestion and choked drains, which are creating a lot of inconveniences for pedestrians and shoppers, since the traders have also taken over footpaths and pedestrian pavements along the streets in the metropolis.



The nuisance



That aside, these activities are also impeding vehicular movement in many parts of the central business district.



According to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr K. K. Sam, the situation, which is becoming a nuisance, had forced him out of his office to the areas in question to assess the situation for action to remedy the situation.



When the Daily Graphic visited the Effiekuma, Takoradi, Sekondi and other smaller markets, traders were seen busily selling their merchandise on the streets, jostling dangerously with motorists and pedestrians for space and attention.



At the No. 9 Market at Anaji, traders have left the stalls and were seen occupying parts of the street.



There were many empty sheds, tables and shops, as the owners of the sheds had relocated to hawk on the streets.



Indiscipline



Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the assembly, Mr John Laste, blamed the situation on indiscipline which the assembly would no longer tolerate.



“Those on the streets have been given ultimatum to move back into the market or face the law,” he said.



Trading on the shoulders of the road and street corners, he said, created a lot of waste, which were left unattended to after the illegal trading activities. Traders also move tables, stones and other objects to the streets, which impede free movement of traffic but the assembly is determined to reverse the situation.



“The sad aspect is that members of the public are patronising their services on the street, irrespective of the dangers associated with it,” Mr Laste said.



Shoulders of the road



The shoulders of the roads, he stressed, were not created as a trading area but as an emergency-stopping lane for vehicles. “It is, however, sad that here in the metropolis, and other urban centres across the country, traders and commercial drivers see it as a place for business.”



The PRO said the assembly had on many occasions communicated to the traders the dangers and also pointed out to them that such activities were an affront to the bye-laws of the assembly.



He said after the tour, the MCE had charged the assembly members for the areas visited to contact the Market Queens and elders to let the traders move back to the markets as an initial measure to address the menace.