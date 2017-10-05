Akufo-Addo Warns Saboteurs Of Planting For Food & Job Programme

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government will deal with anyone who tries to smuggle to neighbouring countries, the subsidised fertilisers meant to boost food production.



He noted, “it has become a worrying trend that anytime something good is happening in the country, there are always a few greedy people who try to sabotage it for their own personal interest.”



The President said some saboteurs have been at work to undermine the Planting for Food and Job programme since it was launched in August 2017.



At a meeting with the overlord of the Waala Kingdom, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, the President said anyone caught smuggling the fertilisers out of the country will be made to face the “full rigours of the law.”



Overlord of the Waala Kingdom, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV

The Planting for Food and Job project, which is one of the government’s flagship programmes, came under attacks a month after it was implemented.



Under the programme, farmers are expected to be provided with improved seeds and subsidised fertilisers to ease their work and boost production.



But the subsidised fertilisers are being smuggled to neighbouring countries such as Ivory Coast, Togo and Burkina Faso by some people allegedly in-charge of distribution.



He called for collaboration between farmers and law enforcement agencies to ensure the arrest of anyone who would try to make away with the fertilisers.



President Akufo-Addo is currently on a tour in the Upper East Region.



He is expected to inspect some government projects there.



He will also appraise himself with developments in the region.