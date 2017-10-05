Class 2 Pupil In Mystery Death …At Ashaley-Botwe, Police Suspect Foul Play

Related Stories The Police at the La-Nkwantanang District Command have said they are investigating the mysterious death of a seven-year-old class two pupil of the New Nations International School at Ashaley-Botwe in the Grater Accra Region.



Prince Martin, also called Junior, was found dead near the mother’s shop at Botwe Abu-Dankari on Tuesday, less than three hours after returning from school.



The District Commander at the La-Nkwantanang District Police, Mrs. Gladys Mpere, confirmed the case to the Daily Heritage, but declined further details.



The paper gathered that per the police preliminary investigations, they suspected foul play but no arrest had been made. The paper also understands that two holes were found in the stomach of the boy, an indication that he was stabbed with a sharp metal object.



Iron Rod Found At Crime Scene

Narrating her side of the story to the paper, mother of the victim, Madam Antwi, said on Tuesday, September 26, she went to church and while on her way back to her shop, she realized it was about to rain.



She said she called her elderly daughter, Lily, and asked her to go and pick Junior from school, and “before I got there, Lily had brought him from school. I ensured that he ate and had done his homework, so Junior was just around the shop playing, and I asked Lilly to get us a taxi so we would go home, because market was bad.



“Few minutes later, a neighbor’s shop attendee came to inform me that Junior was lying somewhere motionless and when she tried calling him, Junior did not respond.



“I went there, and I saw him lying there flat and motionless so I held him, he was weak, but he was breathing, so I shouted and people came around and we took him to Kekele Hospital, but when we got there, we were told he was dead. But two holes were detected in his stomach. We found an iron rod at where he was lying and sand was put on the blood that came out of him.



“The doctor immediately called and informed the police and we went to the Madina Police and made a report so in the evening the Criminal Investigations Department came to the hospital and said we should send him to the cold room at the police hospital.