Stop Demanding Bribes, Public Sector Workers Warned

The Chairperson of the Public Services Commission, Bridget Katsriku has cautioned public servants to stop demanding bribes from the public before providing services for which they have been employed and paid for by the tax payer.



According to her, the phenomenon where some public servants treat taxpayers with disdain and sometimes demand bribes before executing their lawful duties has reduced public confidence and satisfaction in government agencies.



She noted that it is the responsibility of all employees in the public service to help governments build democratic institutions and help develop the entire citizenry with the sole objective of creating wealth, security, happiness and eradicating poverty hence anything short of these goals is an affront to the dignity of the citizens.



Mrs Katsriku made these remarks when she addressed participants at the closing ceremony of a four-day Customer Care Training Programme organised by the Parliamentary Training Institute (PTI) of Ghana’s Parliament for Front Desk Officers in public intuitions.



She called for a complete overhaul of a system where customer service standards are relegated to only junior staff or front liners in an organization to include every member including the Head of the institution.



The Public Services Commission Boss also suggested that state institutions should conduct periodic customer satisfaction surveys to help the institutions measure their performance levels from the perspective of the public and help improve themselves.



She challenged participants to be worthy ambassadors with the skills acquired by helping to transforming public institutions to become customer centric in their behaviours and practices.



Mrs. Bridget Katsriku commended the Parliamentary Training Institute for the efforts to help build a new image for the public sector.



Acting Director of the Institute, Gloria Sarku Kumawu assured of her outfits commitment to develop tailor-made courses to enhance the efficiency and performance of Parliamentarians, the Parliamentary Service staff and all relevant stakeholders for the transformation of the public sector and the development of the country at large.



A total 30 front desk officers drawn from several public institutions took part in the second training programme on Customer Care by the PTI since its opening few months ago.



These institutions include Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Revenue Authority.



The rest are Ghana Immigration Service, the Judicial Service, Registrar General’s Department, Public Services Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.