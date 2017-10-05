Ashigbey Moves To Telecoms Chamber As CEO From Nov 1

Related Stories The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (Telecoms Chamber) has announced the appointment of Mr Kenneth Ashigbey as Chief Executive Officer. He assumes duty on November 1, 2017.



Mr Ashigbey will join the Chamber from the Graphic Communications Group Limited, where he has been the Managing Director. He was previously the CEO at Optimum Media Prime (OMP) and also worked as the Chief Technology Officer at the Multimedia Group Ltd.



In a statement issued in Accra last night, Ms Yolanda Cuba, Chair of the Chamber, said “we welcome Kenneth to the Chamber. With a customer base of more than 19 million unique subscribers in Ghana, the mobile industry continues to change how we communicate. We look forward to working with Ken to deliver a lot more excitement to customers.”



On his part Mr Ashigbey said, “I am honoured to be joining the industry at such a time of significant opportunities, despite the progress made. The Chamber will continue to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians by advocating the right policy, legal and regulatory environment.”



He expressed appreciation for the tremendous work done by his predecessor, Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo and remained confident that “together, we can build on that”.



Mr Ashigbey holds an MBA from the Leicester University and a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from the (KNUST).



