Don’t Despise people With Little Beginning – Former Veep Amissah Arthur

Former Veep Amissah Arthur Related Stories Former Vice President Paa Kwasi Amissah Arthur has urged Ghanaians not to look beginnings or presently going through difficult or hard times in their lives.



According to Mr. Amissah Arthur, hardships that people go through in life cannot predetermine their future.



Chairing the 10th anniversary celebration of Empire of Prayer Ministry at Pokuase, Accra, recently, he told the congregation that “God picks ordinary people and use them for extraordinary things.



“I believe it was exactly the same thing God has done with the General Overseer of the Empire of Prayer Ministry, Reverend Samuel Okyere Amankwaa.”



The former Vice President further advised the church to give out their upmost support to ensure that the blessings and mandate bestowed on the Reverend Minister are well-manifested.



