Don’t Despise people With Little Beginning – Former Veep Amissah Arthur

|
|
|
|
|
|
Former Vice President Paa Kwasi Amissah Arthur has urged Ghanaians not to look beginnings or presently going through difficult or hard times in their lives.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Former Veep Amissah Arthur
|
|
|
|
|
According to Mr. Amissah Arthur, hardships that people go through in life cannot predetermine their future.
Chairing the 10th anniversary celebration of Empire of Prayer Ministry at Pokuase, Accra, recently, he told the congregation that “God picks ordinary people and use them for extraordinary things.
“I believe it was exactly the same thing God has done with the General Overseer of the Empire of Prayer Ministry, Reverend Samuel Okyere Amankwaa.”
The former Vice President further advised the church to give out their upmost support to ensure that the blessings and mandate bestowed on the Reverend Minister are well-manifested.
|
|
|
|
|Source: The Chronicle
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|