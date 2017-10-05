Fake Military Captain Arrested

Library Image Related Stories Self-styled private security officer who allegedly posed as a military officer for one year and duped 10 people of GH19, 400 has been nabbed by the police at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



Thomas Nana Wiafe, 32, who claimed to be a Captain with the 4BN at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, was reported to have taken the money from his victims to enlist them into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).





The victim who were mostly graduates of Senior High Schools were reported to have paid between GH600 and GH2,200 to Wiafe but were not enlisted as promised.



Items retrieved from him are military accoutrement such as uniforms and boots.



The Nsawam District Police Commander, Superintended Felix Apedo disclosed this to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday stating that the suspect is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.



He said police had information about his activities and arrested him at Kwesi Nyarko near Nsawam.



Supt Apedo said between April and September this year, Wiafe approached his victim and told them he was a military officer and could assist them enlist into GAF.



He said he took the money from them and never fulfilled his promise.

Te Commander said a report was made to the Command and the suspect was arrested.



Supt Apedo said during interrogation, he admitted the crime and told the police the uniform was given to him by an ex officer of the Command.



He said checks at the military command revealed the suspect is not an officer of GAF.



Supt Apedo said Wiafe would be put before court today for impersonation and defrauding by false pretense.



The commander urged the public who have suffered such crime to report to the Police to assist in investigations.



He called on the public to volunteer information to the police on crime wave in the area and the country at large.

