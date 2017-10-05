Local Govt To Investigate Demand For Gh¢5,000 From Assemblies

Related Stories The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Stephen Nana Ato Arthur, has said the service will investigate the recent brouhaha about the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) demanding GH¢5,000 each from the 26 assemblies in the region to support the President’s tour of the area.



Investigation



Nana Ato Arthur, who is in the Northern Region to meet with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors (MMDCDs) described the situation as embarrassing and said there was no way the Presidency could have demanded such huge sums of money from the various districts.



He added that the President’s trips were always fully funded by the presidency and that they were going to do all that they could to bring to book the perpetrators of such outrageous misdeed against the Presidency.



Background



Earlier this week, there was a news item circulating on the social media requesting Metropolitan, Municapal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region to contribute an amount of GH¢5,000 each for the President’s visit to the region.



This generated a lot of controversy in the country with local government think tanks in the country calling for sanctions against the NRCC.



Northern Regional Minister



Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Salifu Saeed, has directed all MMDAs in the region to disregard the document requesting them to pay that amount to fund President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s three-day official visit which begins on October 6.