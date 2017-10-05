NCA Axe To Fall On TV Stations

Related Stories Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications, has hinted that television (TV) stations that do not live up to their obligations under the law would not be migrated unto the digital platform.



According to her, the National Communication Authority (NCA) is currently undertaking frequency audit of all television stations in the country, saying “this is to send a clear signal that the rules and regulations would be strictly enforced.”



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful gave the hint when she spoke to the media in parliament.



She said the objective for the frequency audit was to ensure that there was sanity in the system.



She explained that television stations that are conducting test transmission and have failed to meet their obligations would also not be transferred unto the digital platform.



The minister debunked claims that the recent NCA sanctioning of 131 radio stations in the country was politically motivated, explaining that the NCA is mandated under the law to regulate the radio frequenciesl; and without adhering to the directive, the country could be plunged into anarchy.



She said the NCA’s enforcement of the Electronic Communications Act, passed in 2008, is a step in the right direction and ought to be commended by Ghanaians.



Mrs Ekuful stated that some radio stations treated the authorisations and the rules and regulations pertaining to the use of the frequencies with impunity.



She admitted that some of the fines by the NCA seemed harsh, but they match with the gravity of the offences and infractions committed by the defaulting radio stations.



“For us to live in a society that treats all its citizens equally, we all have to be able to respect the law and its application without fear or favour.



“I say, let the chips fall where they may and there are no sacred cows when it comes to the agencies under the Ministry of Communication,” she pointed out.



The minister chided Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, Ranking Member of the Communication Committee of Parliament over his comment that the sanctions by the NCA were politically motivated.