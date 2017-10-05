DI Extols Kufuor's Humanity Award

John kufuor Related Stories The Danquah Institute (DI) has congratulated former President John Agyekum Kufuor for his Wilberforce World Freedom Award.



A statement signed and issued by Dr. Kingsley Nyarko. Executive Director of DI extolled former President Kufuor on his humanity award.



Below is a copy of the statement



DANQUAH INSTITUTE EXTOLS FORMER PRESIDENT JOHN AGYEKUM KUFUOR ON HIS HUMANITY AWARD



Ghana has enjoyed a stable democracy since the advent of the Fourth Republic.



While some countries in the sub-region are struggling to discover the relevance of democracy in nation building, Ghana, after setting the pace, has continued to practise it to the benefit of the citizenry.



The example set by Ghana in championing democratic governance has made her enviable among the comity of nations.



Ghana’s democratic track record continues to shine and light the path of countries seeking to adopt democracy as their system of government, and those seeking to deepen their democratic credentials.



This democratic success was realized through the untiring efforts of our leaders, successive governments, political parties, civil society organizations, religious organizations, and the citizenry.



Notable among our leaders who have contributed immensely in deepening the democratic culture of the country is President John Agyekum Kufuor—who served the country excellently on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



It is therefore not surprising that he has received several awards, including the recent one from the University of Hull for his role in promoting freedom, not only in the country, the continent, but in the world at large.



The award, the first of its kind, known as the Wilberforce World Freedom Award, underscores the sterling contribution of President Kufuor towards the advancement of democracy in the world.



The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hull—Professor Susan Lea, in announcing the award indicated that, it was in recognition of President Kufuor’s “many years of great humanitarian service to the cause of Freedom in Ghana and around the world.”



Indeed, President Kufuor’s role in deepening democracy and promoting freedom— political, social, and economic is not in doubt. He is a democratic icon.



This notable feat chalked by our former President puts the country in an enviable and respectable position, and further puts a burden of responsibility on us to continue burning the flame of democratic governance, promoting the rule of law, promoting and safeguarding fundamental human rights and freedoms, and promoting tolerance so as to make our nation better and stronger.



We, therefore, join all like-minded patriotic Ghanaians to congratulate our former President for this prestigious award, the honour done us, the continent, and the world, and ask God to continue to elevate him to the admiration of the world.

Signed

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

(Executive Director)