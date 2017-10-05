Drivers Storm Media Houses To Protest Against Fuel Hike

Library Image Related Stories Scores of commercial drivers took to the streets in Accra and some media houses, yesterday to protest what they described as the high prices of petroleum products.



The demonstration dubbed ‘yento’ which means “We will not buy” saw several members of the ‘True Drivers Union’ a joint commercial drivers’ association expressing their displeasure.



Clad in red attire and riding on motorbikes, the drivers were seen chanting “Nana, Y’abre”, “2020 we go show Nana”, “Nana, reduce the fuel prices”, “Drivers abre” among others whilst marching through premises of some media houses to voice out their grievances.



They explained that they embarked on the protest because of the huge increment of fuel prices and the continuous extortion of monies by transport authorities in the name of ‘taxes’



Yaw Barima, a commercial driver who identified himself as Vice Chairman of the True Drivers Union, stated that they petitioned the president some months ago and had since received no response from him.



Mr. Barima maintained that the indifference on the part of government to their grievances and concerns was unacceptable adding that they have been deceived and can no longer wait on the president.



The aggrieved commercial drivers also asked government to reduce the fuel prices from the current GHC21.0 to GHC10 as promised them during their 2016 campaign.



The protest was meant to mount pressure on the government, notably the Ministry of Transport to address their plight within the shortest possible time.