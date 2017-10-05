Churches Must Help Gov't Curb Social Vices - Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says churches play a pivotal role in Ghana's socio-economic growth.



The President urged churches to teach their congregations to be committed towards the development of the country.



He noted that sound teaching by the church was core for nation building.



According to him, his administration needs the support of churches to curb social vices such as illegal mining (galamsey) and corruption.



"This should be the commitment of all adherents of the church who believe in the creative order and beauty of God", he stated.



The President made this known on the occasion of the Fourth African Forum on Religion and Government (AFReG) at Elmina in the Central Region.



"My government is committed to reduce illiteracy and possibly eradicate it by making it possible to educate every child through the free senior high School policy. This began in September this year and we are determined to continue through judicious use of the state resources, may be other African countries may follow our example to ensure that the African child receives better education to increase knowledge on the continent" he stressed.



He further added that "education must help us as a continent to be truly independent and free beyond aid, again education should help our nations to create wealth and desist from going round borrowing as well as begging for heed. Our young people are desperately looking for a job and we must not fail them".



The President called on churches to help government in educating the youth and instilling in the spirit of hard work.



The Chairman of the African Forum on religion and government (AFReG) said that the organization seeks to develop an inter-religious framework for peace, stability and development in Africa.