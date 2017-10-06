‘Class One’ Teacher Wins National Best Teacher Award

Related Stories A Primary 1 teacher, Faustina Cobson, has been adjudged the 2017 National Best Teacher as Ghana marked Global Teachers’ Day yesterday in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



The 41-year-old who teaches at the Richard Acquaye Memorial School at Agbogbloshie, Accra, beat two others to win the coveted prize.



She received a three-bedroom house, 50,000 Ghana cedis and a life insurance cover from State Insurance Corporation (SIC).



Agnes Nutakor was the first runner-up. She teaches at Kpeve Model School in the Volta Region. She took home a cash prize of 110,000 Ghana Cedis and a life insurance cover.



Joseph Agbotsa was the second runner-up. He took home a brand new car, 20,000 Ghana cedis and a life insurance cover from SIC life.



He is 42 years and teaches at La Nkwantanan Presbyterian Secondary School in Accra.