PHOTOS: Parts Of Accra Floods After Friday Downpour

Related Stories Some parts of Accra have been flooded following early Friday morning heavy downpour in the metropolis.



The streets of Accra central, Dzorwulu, Kaneshie, Circle, Mallam, Taifa, Pokuase among others, have been flooded.



This has left travelers in heavy traffic on the Tetteh Quashie-Tema end of the Motorway, as well as Nugua to Accra central road.



Motorists have been advised to be cautious and adhere to safety rules and regulations.





0



Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.