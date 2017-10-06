Man Demands $5000 From Wife’s Lover

Related Stories A GWERU man based in South Africa recently got the shock of his life when he returned home unexpectedly and found his wife indulging in sex with another man.



The man Tichaona Chabata was left perplexed when stumbled upon raunchy chats between his wife Marvellous Kweda and her lover Terry Mutetiwa.



Chabata is now demanding $5,000 from Mutetiwa as compensation for wrecking his marriage.



On top of the $5,000, Chabata was offered busfare to go back to South Africa by Mutetiwa leaving his wife behind. Mutetiwa confirmed the illicit H-Metro yesterday but differed on the amount.



“Yes I was in a relationship with Kanetsa while her husband was in SA, but we have since ended things and signed an agreement stating that I will be giving Chabata compensation for dating his wife.



“Today (yesterday) I am giving him $104 for busfare he used from S.A. to come here so that we could settle the issue.



“However he took my hat which he said I would get back after negotiating with his relatives on the amount which I should pay him,” said Muted..



Chabata narrated how he ended up catching his wife cheating while he was in S.A.



“I got wind from my relatives and friends that my wife was skating on thin ice as she was dating several men in town. I then returned and set a trap on her that is when I confronted her and she confessed to dating Mutetiwa.



“She just apologised to me and we have since mended our differences.”



Efforts to get a comment from Kanetsa were fruitless as her mobile phone was not reachable by the time of going to print.