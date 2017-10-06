Nana Storms Tamale Amidst Midnight Road Construction

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo will begin his 3-day tour of the Northern Region today, where he will be led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, together with the Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, to pay a courtesy call on the overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohigu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga.



Meanwhile, information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that a last-minute road construction was being undertaken in the East Gonja District of the region in connection with the visit of President Akufo-Addo and his entourage.



Residents in the area reportedly woke up only to see the sudden execution of a road by a contractor who had vacated the site several months ago.



Some angry youth in the area had vowed to put a stop to the ongoing construction work on the main Salaga-Tamale road and its surroundings.



According to them, they felt insulted because they believed the filling and gravelling of the township stretch of the main road was because of the visit of the president.



“Salaga has grown beyond political deceit by the leaders and chiefs of the area who think they can use politics to deceive them,” one young man posited.



Most of them took to social media to express their dissatisfaction on the move and explained that the road should be left in its former state for the president to see their plight.



At Damongo, the president is expected to call on the overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I.



Tomorrow at Yendi, the president will call on the regent of Dagbon, the Kampakuya Na, Yakubu Abdulai Andani II and the Bolin Lana, Mahamadu Abdulai.



He will also be in Saboba for the final funeral rites of the late Sabobah Naa and interact with the residents.



President Akufo-Addo will round off his tour of the Northern Region on Sunday, October 8, with a visit to Salaga, where he will pay a courtesy call on the Kpembewura, Babanye Ndefosu II.



It will be recalled that in the run-up to the December 2016 election (on 1st September, 2016), the Kpembewura predicted a 53% victory for then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, when the NPP leader paid a courtesy call on him as part of his campaign tour of the region.



The president ends his tour of the Northern Region with a visit to the Avnash Rice Mills at Nyankpala in the Tolon Constituency, before he will return to Accra.