Nduom Pays Courtesy Call On Ghana’s Ambassador To The UK

Related Stories President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, last Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), H.E. Papa Owusu-Ankomah.



Dr. Nduom was accompanied by the Manager of the Groupe Nduom Liaison Office in London, Mr. Frederick Manu.



Present at the meeting was the Minister Counsellor/Head, Trade and Investment at the High Commission, Mr. Kofi Addo.



Welcoming Dr. Nduom, Mr. Owusu-Ankomah encouraged him and his associates to communicate regularly with the High Commission about Groupe Nduom’s business activities in the U.K. to ensure proper recognition and support.



According to him, there were several thousands of well-qualified people of Ghanaian origin in the U.K.



And any opportunity to address their needs and encourage them to invest in social and business opportunities in Ghana, the Ghana’s High Commission to Ghana said, would be most welcome.



“…This especially with the current administration’s positive focus on the Ghanaian diaspora,” he noted.



For his part, Dr. Nduom announced plans of Groupe Nduom to increase its business activities in the U.K. and Europe to serve the African diaspora market there.



Groupe Nduom already operates a radio station and Business Liaison Office in the U.K.



In November, the multinational company will launch a new television channel, GNTV UK to provide a business avenue for African TV content developers and an opportunity to African businesses to sell to the African market in the U.K.



In addition, the company will launch a digital payment platform, digital wallet, and money transfer business, PayGlobal, in November this year.



Dr. Nduom made the offer to carry any news and information that will promote Ghana’s national interest on Groupe Nduom’s media platforms in the U.K.