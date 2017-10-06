Police Hospital Shuts Down Children’s Ward

Related Stories The Police Hospital has disclosed that the Children’s Ward and some parts of the health facility will be closed to the general public to enable the administration to carry out a fumigation exercise.



ASP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah of the Police Hospital Public Affairs Unit explained to the DAILY HERITAGE that the hospital would be opened today in the morning and stay open till 12:00 noon when the Children’s Ward would be closed until the end of the exercise on Sunday, October 8, 2017.



“The main ward to be affected is the Children’s Ward. Our main concern is that the general public will know that it is the Children’s Ward that is affected. With the police, our core object is to protect lives and property,” he explained.



He said the hospital authorities had put measures in place to assist should there be any emergency case that may arise in the cause of the exercise.



The exercise, according to ASP Nketia-Yeboah, is to ensure that no insect or rodents such as mice disturb patients.



He urged the public to cooperate with the hospital and gave the assurance that the affected ward would be opened for normal operations on Monday, October 9, 2017.



He urged the public to comply with the above directive and that any inconvenience caused was deeply regretted.



Fumigation is a method of pest control that uses a toxic gas to exterminate pests in an enclosed space.



The space is sealed to prevent the gas escaping to areas that are not being treated, for environmental and public safety, and to keep the gas at the required concentration for the appropriate time to be effective.