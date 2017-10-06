Nduom Pays Courtesy Call On Ghana's High Commissioner To UK

Related Stories The President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has paid a courtesy call on H.E. Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, on Wednesday October 4, 2017.



He was accompanied by Mr. Frederick Manu, Manager of the Groupe Nduom Liaison Office in London. Present at the meeting was the Minister Counsellor/Head, Trade and Investment at the High Commission, Mr. Kofi Addo.



Mr. Owusu-Ankomah welcomed Dr. Nduom and encouraged him and his associates to communicate regularly with the High Commission about Groupe Nduom's business activities in the U.K. to ensure proper recognition and support. According to him, there are several thousands of well-qualified people of Ghanaian origin in the U.K. Any opportunity to address their needs and encourage them to invest in social and business opportunities in Ghana will be most welcomed. Thus, especially with the current administration's positive focus on the Ghanaian diaspora.



Dr. Nduom announced the plan of Groupe Nduom to increase its business activities in the U.K. and Europe to serve the African diaspora market there. Groupe Nduom already operates a radio station and Business Liaison Office in the U.K.



In November, the multinational company will launch a new television channel GNTV UK to provide a business avenue for African TV content developers and an opportunity to African businesses to sell to the African market in the U.K.



In addition, the company will launch a digital payment platform, digital wallet, and money transfer business, PayGlobal in November.



Dr. Nduom made the offer to carry any news and information that will promote Ghana's national interest on Groupe Nduom's media platforms in the U.K.