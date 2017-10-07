Veep Fulfils Promise To Saint Augustine's College

Related Stories Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented a 33-seater bus to the Saint Augustine's College, at Cape Coast, in fulfilment of a pledge he made earlier in the year.



The pledge was made following an appeal from the College’s authorities, at Speech and Prize-Giving Day and 87th Anniversary Celebration, to the Government to provide them with a vehicle.



Vice President Bawumia, in making the presentation, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Education Trust Fund for making the vehicle available for the School.



He said education was a priority for the Government and it would thus commit resources to ensure its steady progression to enable the country to develop rapidly through quality human resource dividend.



He said the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy signaled the Government's determination to provide an all inclusive education to build the country's human capital and ensure prosperity for all Ghanaians.



Mr Joseph Connel, the Headmaster of the College, also commended the Vice President for keeping to his promise.



He said the gesture would address the transportation needs of the school and appealed again to the Government to address the logistical constraints of the College.