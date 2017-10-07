BREAKING NEWS: Gas Explodes At Atomic Junction, Accra

Related Stories Reports reaching Peacefmonline.com indicate there is a gas explosion at Atomic Junction off the Haatso road.



There explosion is reported to be severe.



We therefore alert the Fire Service and Police Service to be on-site.



Commuters are advised to keep off the road or use alternative routes.





Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.