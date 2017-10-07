 
Local News :

BREAKING NEWS: Gas Explodes At Atomic Junction, Accra
 
07-Oct-2017  
Reports reaching Peacefmonline.com indicate there is a gas explosion at Atomic Junction off the Haatso road.

There explosion is reported to be severe.

We therefore alert the Fire Service and Police Service to be on-site.

Commuters are advised to keep off the road or use alternative routes.


 
 
 
