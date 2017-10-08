Lordina Mahama Prays For Victims Of Gas Explosion

Related Stories Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has consoled the families of the victims of the gas explosion that ripped through Atomic Junction in Madina, Accra.



The former First Lady in a tweet said: “I pray for the families affected and urge all Ghanaians to stay safe. God Bless Ghana and its blessed people.”



One person has been confirmed dead with several others injured in the gas explosion that occurred at the gas filling station at Atomic Junction in Accra.



This was confirmed by the deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Abu Ramadan.



Source: Peacefmonline.com