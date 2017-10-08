"Time To Implement Effective Preventive Measures" – Rawlings On Gas Explosion

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings has asked for the implementation of 'effective preventive measures' to prevent life threatening situations in the country.



The former President was reacting to the gas explosion that occurred at Atomic Junction in Accra, Saturday.



According to the Ghana Fire Service spokesperson Billy Anaglatey, at least six people have been confirmed dead with over 35 people injured.



According to reports, the 35 people injured are currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.



Reacting to this tragedy in a tweet, former President Rawlings said: "another sad day for city dwelling on account of the congestion, irresponsibility and dangers we've brought to city life. My deep sympathies to all those affected. Time to implement effective preventive measures. Life is too precious".