Mahama On Atomic Gas Explosion

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the gas explosion that occurred at Atomic Junction in Accra.



A leakage of gas from one of two gas fuel stations in the enclave around the Atomic Junction reportedly triggered the fire, which extended to an adjoining Total Filling Station causing two explosions that sent fireballs into the skies.



Hundreds of passengers, traders and residents in and around the Atomic Junction area fled their homes and workplaces for safety as the explosions lit the skies and caused severe heat waves.



At least six people have been confirmed dead with over 35 people injured in the Madina Atomic Junction gas explosion Saturday night, according to the Ghana Fire Service spokesperson Billy Anaglatey.



In a tweet, former President Mahama who is currently leading an ECOWAS observer mission in Liberia said: "I feel their pain. In our own small way, let’s all extend a helping hand to all those affected by the sad incident. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by last night’s gas explosion at the Atomic Junction near Madina.